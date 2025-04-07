Left Menu

HLL Lifecare Celebrates Diamond Jubilee: A Legacy in Healthcare

HLL Lifecare Limited, a public sector enterprise under India's Ministry of Health, celebrates its Diamond Jubilee. Founded in 1966, HLL has grown from manufacturing condoms to a wide range of healthcare services. The celebrations will include nationwide symposiums and outreach programs, showcasing its pivotal role in Indian public health.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 07-04-2025 16:44 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 16:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

HLL Lifecare Limited, a Central Public Sector enterprise under the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, has embarked on its Diamond Jubilee year, marking six decades of significant contributions to the country's healthcare sector. The celebrations commenced with the annual Factory Day, inaugurated by Dr. Anitha Thampi, the company's C&MD i/c, at the facility's premises.

During her address, Dr. Thampi highlighted HLL's pivotal role over the years, noting its expansion from condom production to a broad spectrum of healthcare services. As part of its 60th-year celebrations, the company plans to delve into various fields, including mental health and nutrition. Upcoming nationwide symposiums led by experts and public health outreach initiatives underscore its commitment to healthcare.

Founded on March 1, 1966, HLL now markets approximately 70 products and has considerably widened the scope of its operations, including infrastructure development and healthcare consultancy. With state-of-the-art facilities and a strong retail presence domestically and internationally, HLL continues to be a cornerstone in India's public health landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

