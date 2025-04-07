HLL Lifecare Celebrates Diamond Jubilee: A Legacy in Healthcare

HLL Lifecare Limited, a Central Public Sector enterprise under the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, has embarked on its Diamond Jubilee year, marking six decades of significant contributions to the country's healthcare sector. The celebrations commenced with the annual Factory Day, inaugurated by Dr. Anitha Thampi, the company's C&MD i/c, at the facility's premises.

During her address, Dr. Thampi highlighted HLL's pivotal role over the years, noting its expansion from condom production to a broad spectrum of healthcare services. As part of its 60th-year celebrations, the company plans to delve into various fields, including mental health and nutrition. Upcoming nationwide symposiums led by experts and public health outreach initiatives underscore its commitment to healthcare.

Founded on March 1, 1966, HLL now markets approximately 70 products and has considerably widened the scope of its operations, including infrastructure development and healthcare consultancy. With state-of-the-art facilities and a strong retail presence domestically and internationally, HLL continues to be a cornerstone in India's public health landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)