Britain's £600 Million Health Data Boost

Britain is set to inject £600 million into a groundbreaking health data research service designed to revolutionize scientific studies and reduce the duration of clinical trials, Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced on Monday.

Scheduled for a 2026 launch, the initiative aims to streamline data access for researchers by consolidating various systems into a single, secure platform. The government envisions faster advancements in treatments for cancer, dementia, and arthritis.

Emma Walmsley, CEO of GSK, expressed enthusiasm for the initiative while emphasizing the importance of effective implementation. She highlighted the UK's unique position to synergize health data with NHS innovations to push the frontiers of medicine and economic value.

(With inputs from agencies.)