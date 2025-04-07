Left Menu

Fake Cardiologist Arrested in Patient Death Scandal at Damoh Hospital

Police have arrested Narendra John Camm, an alleged fake cardiologist, linked to the deaths of seven patients at a missionary hospital in Damoh, Madhya Pradesh. The accused is said to have used a bogus medical degree, claiming false credentials as a UK cardiologist. A detailed investigation is underway.

Damoh | Updated: 07-04-2025 22:32 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Narendra John Camm, accused of practicing as a fake cardiologist, was apprehended by authorities after being linked to the deaths of seven patients at a missionary hospital in Damoh, Madhya Pradesh. The arrest follows allegations of Camm's use of a fraudulent medical degree under the guise of a UK doctor.

Police registered an FIR against Camm on charges of forgery and dishonest misappropriation based on a complaint by Damoh district's CMHO. Additional charges include creating or altering documents with fraudulent intent. Camm was arrested in Uttar Pradesh, and authorities are investigating further based on reports from Jabalpur Medical College.

An NHRC probe is also ongoing regarding the patient deaths, with a team currently conducting inquiry in Damoh. The Chief Minister has ordered stringent action while ensuring continuous coordination with central authorities. The investigation is being closely monitored as developments unfold.

