Left Menu

Singapore Hospital Breach: NUH Employee Misuses System to Access Confidential Patient Records

Pubaneswary Poobalan, a senior patient service associate at Singapore's National University Hospital, was fined for misusing the hospital's computer system to access confidential patient records. The unauthorized access was aimed at gathering information to settle personal disputes. NUH is now reinforcing data protection measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 08-04-2025 07:29 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 07:29 IST
Singapore Hospital Breach: NUH Employee Misuses System to Access Confidential Patient Records
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Singapore

In a notable breach of protocol, Pubaneswary Poobalan, a senior patient service associate at Singapore's National University Hospital (NUH), has been fined SGD 3,800. She pled guilty to unauthorized access to a patient's confidential records using the hospital's SAP system, intended for day-to-day administrative tasks.

Poobalan, 39, accessed these records during her night duty on October 23, 2023. Her actions were in response to a series of anonymous letters received at her home, suspecting a certain woman referred to in court documents as the 'victim.' Poobalan recorded and shared the victim's confidential details, including identity numbers, to counter accusations against her.

Following an online complaint from the victim, NUH promptly launched an internal investigation. The hospital has since emphasized its commitment to data protection, taking steps to ensure such breaches do not reoccur. The incident underscores the critical nature of trust and privacy in healthcare institutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Words to Forecasts: ECB Leverages NLP to Predict Euro Area Inflation Trends

How E-Trucks and Private Charging Networks Can Transform Green Freight Systems

Global Recovery Falters: New World Bank Report Highlights Deepening Economic Risks

Global Oil Industry Wrestles With Instability While Eyeing a Cleaner Energy Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025