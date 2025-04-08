Singapore Hospital Breach: NUH Employee Misuses System to Access Confidential Patient Records

In a notable breach of protocol, Pubaneswary Poobalan, a senior patient service associate at Singapore's National University Hospital (NUH), has been fined SGD 3,800. She pled guilty to unauthorized access to a patient's confidential records using the hospital's SAP system, intended for day-to-day administrative tasks.

Poobalan, 39, accessed these records during her night duty on October 23, 2023. Her actions were in response to a series of anonymous letters received at her home, suspecting a certain woman referred to in court documents as the 'victim.' Poobalan recorded and shared the victim's confidential details, including identity numbers, to counter accusations against her.

Following an online complaint from the victim, NUH promptly launched an internal investigation. The hospital has since emphasized its commitment to data protection, taking steps to ensure such breaches do not reoccur. The incident underscores the critical nature of trust and privacy in healthcare institutions.

