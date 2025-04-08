Left Menu

Mastering the Pulse: Kauvery Hospital's ECG Masterclass 2025 Highlights

Kauvery Hospital's ECG Masterclass 2025 in Chennai successfully taught ECG interpretation to 400 healthcare professionals. The event included intensive workshops and the launch of an ECG Handbook by Dr. N Sivakadaksham. Notable experts shared skills to help clinicians excel in diagnosing cardiac conditions, with educational sessions fostering continuous learning.

Kauvery Hospital in Chennai has successfully concluded the third edition of its prestigious ECG Masterclass 2025, aimed at enhancing the ECG interpretation skills of healthcare professionals. The event saw participation from 400 attendees, including cardiologists and medical students, engaged in sessions led by industry experts.

A major highlight was the introduction of the Handbook on ECGs by Veteran Cardiologist Dr. N. Sivakadaksham, authored by Dr. Usnish Adhikari and Dr. Deep Chandh Raja. Offering practical insights and clear instructions, this guide aims to be a valuable resource for clinicians.

Dr. Deep Chandh Raja emphasized the importance of continuous learning in ECG-reading, stating that these programs bridge knowledge between masters and students. Dr. Aravindan Selvaraj praised the workshop's role in skill enhancement and creating educational opportunities for healthcare professionals.

