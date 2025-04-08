Childhood Adversity's Impact on Brain Development

A recent study highlights how adversity during childhood can significantly impact white matter development in the brain, potentially explaining why teenagers who faced such challenges tend to perform lower on cognitive tasks.

Led by researchers at Mass General Brigham, the study explored brain scans of over 9,000 children and found that their environmental conditions, particularly adversity experienced in early life, were linked to changes in white matter, crucial for cognition and behavior.

The study's findings, published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, stress the importance of stable, healthy home environments to support optimal brain development and future cognitive abilities in children.

