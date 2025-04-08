Childhood Adversity's Impact on Brain Development
Childhood adversity affects how white matter in the brain develops, which may explain lower cognitive performance in teens. A study by Mass General Brigham examined over 9,000 children's brain scans, showing weaker connections in areas aiding mental arithmetic and language due to early-life adversities.
A recent study highlights how adversity during childhood can significantly impact white matter development in the brain, potentially explaining why teenagers who faced such challenges tend to perform lower on cognitive tasks.
Led by researchers at Mass General Brigham, the study explored brain scans of over 9,000 children and found that their environmental conditions, particularly adversity experienced in early life, were linked to changes in white matter, crucial for cognition and behavior.
The study's findings, published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, stress the importance of stable, healthy home environments to support optimal brain development and future cognitive abilities in children.
(With inputs from agencies.)
