Measles Outbreak in Texas Day Care: A Growing Concern

A Texas day care facility is grappling with multiple measles cases, affecting young children who are not fully vaccinated, public health officials disclose.

West Texas is experiencing a severe measles outbreak, with 481 cases reported on Friday alone. The outbreak started in January and has spread to adjacent states and Mexico, prompting an expansion of the outbreak zone to 10 counties.

To curb the spread, health departments recommend vaccinating children earlier, while the CDC mobilizes teams to offer assistance. The outbreak has already claimed three lives, intensifying efforts to contain it.

