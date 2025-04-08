Left Menu

Measles Outbreak in Texas Day Care: A Growing Concern

A Texas day care facility is amidst a measles outbreak, affecting children too young for full vaccination. West Texas faces a severe outbreak, with cases spreading to neighboring states and countries. Local officials and the CDC are escalating response efforts as the situation worsens.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 08-04-2025 20:54 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 20:54 IST
Measles Outbreak in Texas Day Care: A Growing Concern
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

A Texas day care facility is grappling with multiple measles cases, affecting young children who are not fully vaccinated, public health officials disclose.

West Texas is experiencing a severe measles outbreak, with 481 cases reported on Friday alone. The outbreak started in January and has spread to adjacent states and Mexico, prompting an expansion of the outbreak zone to 10 counties.

To curb the spread, health departments recommend vaccinating children earlier, while the CDC mobilizes teams to offer assistance. The outbreak has already claimed three lives, intensifying efforts to contain it.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025