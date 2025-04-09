Left Menu

Measles Case Confirmed in Hawaii

The Hawaii Department of Health has confirmed a measles case in a child under five on O'ahu. The child had recently returned from international travel with their parents. Officials are monitoring the situation closely to prevent any potential spread within the community.

The Hawaii Department of Health announced on Tuesday that a measles case has been confirmed in a young child on O'ahu, marking a significant public health concern.

According to the department, the child, who is under the age of five, recently returned from international travel with parents.

Health officials are actively monitoring the situation and implementing measures to prevent further spread of the contagious disease.

