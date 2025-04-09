Left Menu

Averting Kidney Damage: Key Habits to Avoid

In the UK, over 10% of people have chronic kidney disease. By avoiding certain habits like excessive painkiller use, dehydration, heavy drinking, smoking, poor diet, and lack of sleep, individuals can protect their kidney health and prevent progression to severe kidney damage or failure.

In the United Kingdom, approximately 10% of the population is affected by chronic kidney disease, and each year 600,000 individuals experience acute kidney injuries, which are often recoverable. Kidneys are critical for maintaining overall health by filtering waste and regulating vital functions such as blood pressure and red blood cell production.

The progression of kidney damage can lead to chronic disease and eventually kidney failure, but there are preventative lifestyle changes to protect kidney health. These include avoiding overuse of painkillers like ibuprofen and aspirin, which can harm kidney tubules, and ensuring adequate daily water intake to prevent dehydration-related kidney issues such as stones and infections.

Additional protective measures involve limiting alcohol intake to reduce stress on kidney functions, quitting smoking to avoid toxin-induced damage, maintaining a healthy body weight, choosing minimally processed foods over high-sodium and ultra-processed options, and ensuring quality sleep for optimal kidney function. By adopting these habits, individuals can reduce the risk of kidney disease and maintain kidney health.

