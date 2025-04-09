Kerala's Home Birth Controversy: Call for Strong Legislation

In a strong push for legislative action, the medical community in Kerala is voicing grave concerns over home childbirths after the recent death of a woman during such a procedure in Malappuram district. This incident has sparked outrage and calls for stringent laws to curb what doctors term as criminal practices.

Despite Kerala's exemplary maternal and infant mortality rates, some citizens continue to opt for home births influenced by unscientific treatment methods. According to the Kerala Government Medical Officers' Association (KGMOA), around 500 home deliveries occur annually, which is troubling for a state known for its robust health sector achievements.

The organization's call for legal reforms is echoed by Kerala's Health Minister Veena George, who warns against promoting home births on social media. The Minister highlighted that out of approximately two lakh annual deliveries, 382 were at home, citing a need for immediate government intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)