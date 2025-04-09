Left Menu

Pioneering Surgery at AIIMS Bhopal: Parasitic Twin Successfully Removed

Doctors at AIIMS Bhopal performed a rare and complex surgery to remove a parasitic twin attached to a three-year-old girl's skull and spine. The successful procedure highlights the expertise of the medical team and the collaborative effort across departments. This operation marks a significant achievement in medical science.

In a breakthrough medical procedure, doctors at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Bhopal have successfully removed a parasitic twin from a three-year-old girl. The intricate operation involved careful coordination among various departments to address the rare and challenging condition.

The girl, hailing from Ashoknagar, Madhya Pradesh, had a fleshy mass on her neck since birth, which was later identified as an incompletely developed twin fetus. The medical team, including experts from neurosurgery, radiology, pediatric surgery, and plastic surgery, deliberated thoroughly before undertaking the operation.

The surgery, completed on April 3 by Dr. Sumit Raj and his team, was orchestrated meticulously. AIIMS Bhopal Executive Director, Prof. Dr Ajai Singh, praised the doctors, citing the success as evidence of the institute's commitment to providing top-tier healthcare in Central India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

