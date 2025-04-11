Race Against Time: Uncovering Autism's Mysterious Causes by September

Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced an ambitious deadline to identify the cause of autism by September. The decision, which was made during a cabinet meeting under President Donald Trump's administration, aims to tackle rising autism rates that have concerned the public for decades.

The autism rate among 8-year-olds in the United States has escalated dramatically from 0.66% in 2000 to 2.77% in 2020, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. While Kennedy's plan sets a bold timeline, experts like Kristyn Roth of the Autism Society of America worry about the stigmatization and fear such a rush may provoke.

Despite the speculative link between vaccines and autism, Kennedy plans a comprehensive investigation into other potential causes, including environmental and genetic factors. This move, however, has drawn criticism, as experts emphasize the need for evidence-backed conclusions instead of alarmist rhetoric.

(With inputs from agencies.)