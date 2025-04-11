Left Menu

Race Against Time: Uncovering Autism's Mysterious Causes by September

Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. aims to pinpoint the cause of autism by September, amid criticism and skepticism. Autism rates in the U.S. have increased over the years. The announcement has stirred controversy, with concerns about misinformation and vaccine-related conspiracies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2025 03:39 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 03:39 IST
Race Against Time: Uncovering Autism's Mysterious Causes by September
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced an ambitious deadline to identify the cause of autism by September. The decision, which was made during a cabinet meeting under President Donald Trump's administration, aims to tackle rising autism rates that have concerned the public for decades.

The autism rate among 8-year-olds in the United States has escalated dramatically from 0.66% in 2000 to 2.77% in 2020, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. While Kennedy's plan sets a bold timeline, experts like Kristyn Roth of the Autism Society of America worry about the stigmatization and fear such a rush may provoke.

Despite the speculative link between vaccines and autism, Kennedy plans a comprehensive investigation into other potential causes, including environmental and genetic factors. This move, however, has drawn criticism, as experts emphasize the need for evidence-backed conclusions instead of alarmist rhetoric.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Canal

U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Cana...

 Global
2
House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

 Global
3
Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI can make medical footwear stylish and socially acceptable

Industry 4.0 accelerates sustainable inventory practices; gaps remain

AI-driven water management offers lifeline to resource-constrained settings

Blockchain set to transform academic credentials, but global adoption remains slow

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025