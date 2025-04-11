Ayushman Bharat: A New Dawn for Odisha's Healthcare
Union Health Minister J P Nadda launched the Ayushman Bharat scheme in Odisha, along with the Ayushman Vaya-Vandana Yojana and Gopabandhu Jan Arogya Yojana. In attendance were state officials and MPs. Odisha's adoption comes six years after its national launch, following hesitancy by the previous government.
On Friday, Union Health Minister J P Nadda marked a significant development in Odisha by launching the Ayushman Bharat scheme. This healthcare initiative is seen as a game-changer for the state's medical landscape.
Besides Ayushman Bharat, the Ayushman Vaya-Vandana Yojana and the state-centric Gopabandhu Jan Arogya Yojana were also launched. The event, held at Bali Yatra Ground near the Mahanadi River in Cuttack, was graced by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Deputy Chief Ministers K V Singh Deo and Pravati Parida, state Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling, and several other dignitaries.
The Ayushman Bharat scheme, an ambitious project of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government, has finally been adopted by Odisha after six years of its initiation by the Centre, attributed to previous political hesitancy.
