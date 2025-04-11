Ayushman Bharat: A New Dawn for Odisha's Healthcare

On Friday, Union Health Minister J P Nadda marked a significant development in Odisha by launching the Ayushman Bharat scheme. This healthcare initiative is seen as a game-changer for the state's medical landscape.

Besides Ayushman Bharat, the Ayushman Vaya-Vandana Yojana and the state-centric Gopabandhu Jan Arogya Yojana were also launched. The event, held at Bali Yatra Ground near the Mahanadi River in Cuttack, was graced by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Deputy Chief Ministers K V Singh Deo and Pravati Parida, state Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling, and several other dignitaries.

The Ayushman Bharat scheme, an ambitious project of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government, has finally been adopted by Odisha after six years of its initiation by the Centre, attributed to previous political hesitancy.

(With inputs from agencies.)