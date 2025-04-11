Left Menu

Haryana's Crackdown on Female Foeticide: Stricter Measures Imposed

The Haryana health department has issued show-cause notices to senior medical officers in 12 regions reporting low sex ratios. Efforts against female foeticide include strict implementation of the PCPNDT Act, FIRs against online MTP kit sellers, and revocation of registrations for erring MTP centres.

Chandigarh | Updated: 11-04-2025 16:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Haryana health department has intensified its efforts to combat female foeticide, targeting areas with low sex ratios by issuing show-cause notices to senior medical officers in charge of 12 community health centres.

This crackdown aligns with the government's aim to rigorously enforce the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) Act. Dr. Virender Yadav, convenor of the State Task Force (STF), confirmed 300 Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) centres have either had their registrations cancelled or withdrawn.

Show-cause notices this week implicated 23 MTP centres, while actions against online MTP kit sellers continue. The crackdown comes amidst a dip in sex ratio at birth; officials are mandated to inspect centres for female foeticide and take immediate action against malpractice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

