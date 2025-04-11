Haryana's Crackdown on Female Foeticide: Stricter Measures Imposed

The Haryana health department has intensified its efforts to combat female foeticide, targeting areas with low sex ratios by issuing show-cause notices to senior medical officers in charge of 12 community health centres.

This crackdown aligns with the government's aim to rigorously enforce the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) Act. Dr. Virender Yadav, convenor of the State Task Force (STF), confirmed 300 Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) centres have either had their registrations cancelled or withdrawn.

Show-cause notices this week implicated 23 MTP centres, while actions against online MTP kit sellers continue. The crackdown comes amidst a dip in sex ratio at birth; officials are mandated to inspect centres for female foeticide and take immediate action against malpractice.

(With inputs from agencies.)