Tackling Childhood Obesity in South Asian Populations: New Insights

A study highlights that pregnancy-related changes and dietary habits affect adiposity in South Asian children. Breastfeeding, physical activity, reduced screen time, and healthy dietary intake could reduce obesity risks. A scoring system based on six factors could help identify children at risk for effective interventions.

In a significant study published in the JAMA Network Open, researchers found that certain pregnancy-related changes and dietary habits are linked to adiposity, or excess fatty tissue, among South Asian children. This research emphasizes that healthy diets and lifestyle changes can mitigate obesity risks.

Conducted with over 900 South Asian children, the study identified modifiable factors that can be altered in the initial three years of life to prevent obesity. Particularly, breastfeeding for at least a year, engaging in physical activity, and minimizing screen time were associated with lower obesity rates.

The lead researcher, Assistant Professor Sandi Azab from McMaster University, noted the distinct obesity patterns in South Asians compared to White Europeans. The research suggests the need for tailored interventions and public health policies, such as subsidized maternal nutrition programs, to support healthier outcomes.

