KeeboHealth: Revolutionizing Remote Cardiac Care

OMRON Healthcare, a leader in home monitoring health solutions, and Tricog Health, a medtech innovator, have launched KeeboHealth, an AI-driven cardiac care platform. This solution aims to revolutionize heart failure management through remote monitoring and personalized care.

Studies conducted by Tricog in 2024 reveal KeeboHealth's profound impact, including a 30% reduction in hospital readmission rates in India and a 45% increase in adherence to medical guidelines. KeeboHealth allows early intervention and better medication titration, improving patient outcomes and reducing healthcare costs.

The initiative is part of OMRON's strategy to advance medical technology for remote cardiac care. By early 2025, KeeboHealth is set to bring about a paradigm shift in the healthcare industry, promising improved patient care and reduced hospitalizations.

(With inputs from agencies.)