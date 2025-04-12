Tragedy at Nandini Hospital: Negligence Claims Woman's Life

In Shahpur Jot, a pregnant woman's death following surgery at an unregistered hospital has led authorities to charge three doctors with negligence.

The Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Sanjay Sharma, revealed that Nandini Hospital, operated illegally, was the site of the tragedy. The patient's brother lodged a complaint after his sister succumbed to complications, allegedly caused by medical negligence.

An unexpected inspection by the state health department caused the hospital's operator to flee the scene, prompting further investigation. Legal proceedings have been initiated against the doctors, with a recommendation to seal the hospital still pending official permission.

