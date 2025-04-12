Left Menu

Tragedy at Nandini Hospital: Negligence Claims Woman's Life

A pregnant woman died at an unregistered private hospital in Shahpur Jot after surgery, resulting in the police charging three doctors with negligence. Authorities have recommended sealing the facility. The hospital operator fled during an inspection, and a case was registered against three doctors involved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bahraich | Updated: 12-04-2025 15:02 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 15:02 IST
  • India

In Shahpur Jot, a pregnant woman's death following surgery at an unregistered hospital has led authorities to charge three doctors with negligence.

The Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Sanjay Sharma, revealed that Nandini Hospital, operated illegally, was the site of the tragedy. The patient's brother lodged a complaint after his sister succumbed to complications, allegedly caused by medical negligence.

An unexpected inspection by the state health department caused the hospital's operator to flee the scene, prompting further investigation. Legal proceedings have been initiated against the doctors, with a recommendation to seal the hospital still pending official permission.

(With inputs from agencies.)

