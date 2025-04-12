Left Menu

WHO Pandemic Treaty Near Completion Amid Global Health Challenges

World Health Organization members are nearing an agreement on a treaty to prepare for future pandemics. Meanwhile, notable health updates include advances in stroke-related incontinence, significant measles outbreaks in Texas, and Novartis's substantial investment in the U.S. amidst renewed drug tariff threats.

The World Health Organization (WHO) members are on the brink of finalizing a treaty to better prepare for future pandemics, intending to enhance global defenses against deadly pathogens like COVID-19. The treaty, negotiated for three years, is seen as a crucial step post-pandemic.

Amid this, advancements have been made in addressing incontinence following strokes, with brain-imaging studies suggesting new therapeutic avenues. Additionally, a striking rise in measles cases to 541 in Texas has triggered heightened health responses as the outbreak continues to spread.

In business developments, Novartis has announced a $23 billion investment to expand its U.S. operations, countering ongoing threats of drug tariffs from the Trump administration. The move reflects the pharmaceutical giant's strategy to reinforce its market position during turbulent times.

