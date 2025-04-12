Left Menu

Eastern India's First Government Skin Bank to Transform Burn Care

Union Health Minister JP Nadda announced the launch of Eastern India's first government-operated skin bank at AIIMS Bhubaneswar, aiming to improve treatment for burn victims. The new facilities, alongside other initiatives like a research lab and a revamped website, signal AIIMS Bhubaneswar's commitment to innovation and improved healthcare access.

Union Health Minister JP Nadda unveiled a significant advancement in healthcare with the announcement of Eastern India's first government-run skin bank at AIIMS Bhubaneswar. This facility aims to address critical needs for burn victims by reducing reliance on existing centers in Mumbai and Bengaluru.

The skin bank will collect donor skin within six hours of death and facilitate lifesaving skin grafts. During his visit, Nadda also inaugurated the Central Research Laboratory, envisaged to propel medical innovation, and laid the foundation for a new multiutility block to benefit students and faculty.

As AIIMS Bhubaneswar steps into a digital age, a newly designed website was launched, offering updated patient-centric services. Additional inaugurations included the EHS Clinic and AMRIT Pharmacy, enhancing affordable medical access, while Nadda's interaction with staff highlighted a commitment to nurturing healthcare excellence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

