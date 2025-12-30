Left Menu

Jair Bolsonaro Undergoes New Surgery for Persistent Hiccups in Prison

Brazil's imprisoned former President Jair Bolsonaro had a medical procedure to treat persistent hiccups. Doctors performed a phrenic nerve block procedure, following a similar surgery days earlier. Bolsonaro, who also had hernia surgery, has faced health issues since a 2018 stabbing. He's serving a sentence for plotting a coup.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-12-2025 00:33 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 00:33 IST
Jair Bolsonaro Undergoes New Surgery for Persistent Hiccups in Prison
Jair Bolsonaro

Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro, currently imprisoned, underwent a medical procedure on Monday to address persistent hiccups, as reported by his wife. Doctors performed a 'phrenic nerve block procedure' to alleviate issues with his left phrenic nerve, following a similar surgery for the right nerve conducted on Saturday.

The phrenic nerve, originating from the neck, controls the diaphragm, a primary muscle involved in breathing. The procedure took place at DF Star hospital in Brasilia and lasted about an hour, concluding around 3 p.m. local time, noted by former First Lady Michelle Bolsonaro on social media.

Bolsonaro, aged 70, was hospitalized last Wednesday for hernia surgery, which coincided with additional treatments for his hiccups. These health challenges trace back to a stabbing incident in 2018 during a campaign event. He began serving a 27-year sentence last month, following a Supreme Court conviction, but was granted temporary leave for medical reasons.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes in Bhandup: Fatal Reversal Accident Involving BEST Bus

Tragedy Strikes in Bhandup: Fatal Reversal Accident Involving BEST Bus

 India
2
U.S. Launches Covert Operation in Venezuela Targeting Drug Vessels

U.S. Launches Covert Operation in Venezuela Targeting Drug Vessels

 Global
3
Trump and Netanyahu Unite Against Iran Amid Ceasefire Challenges

Trump and Netanyahu Unite Against Iran Amid Ceasefire Challenges

 Global
4
Market Volatility as U.S. Stocks Dip Amid Geopolitical Tensions

Market Volatility as U.S. Stocks Dip Amid Geopolitical Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025