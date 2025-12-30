Jair Bolsonaro Undergoes New Surgery for Persistent Hiccups in Prison

Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro, currently imprisoned, underwent a medical procedure on Monday to address persistent hiccups, as reported by his wife. Doctors performed a 'phrenic nerve block procedure' to alleviate issues with his left phrenic nerve, following a similar surgery for the right nerve conducted on Saturday.

The phrenic nerve, originating from the neck, controls the diaphragm, a primary muscle involved in breathing. The procedure took place at DF Star hospital in Brasilia and lasted about an hour, concluding around 3 p.m. local time, noted by former First Lady Michelle Bolsonaro on social media.

Bolsonaro, aged 70, was hospitalized last Wednesday for hernia surgery, which coincided with additional treatments for his hiccups. These health challenges trace back to a stabbing incident in 2018 during a campaign event. He began serving a 27-year sentence last month, following a Supreme Court conviction, but was granted temporary leave for medical reasons.

