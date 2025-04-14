Swift Evacuation During Hospital Fire Averts Tragedy

A massive operation unfolded on Monday night as a fire broke out at Lok Bandhu Raj Narayan Combined Hospital, necessitating the evacuation of about 200 patients. The alarming incident fortunately resulted in no casualties, officials confirmed.

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, speaking to media, stated that smoke was noticed on the hospital's second floor, triggering immediate precautions. 'Approximately 200 patients have been safely evacuated,' he reassured.

Efforts by doctors, paramedical staff, and firefighters were instrumental in swiftly relocating patients and tackling the fire. Authorities are investigating the cause while ensuring all affected are secure.

