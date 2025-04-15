Left Menu

Revitalizing Workforces: The Rise of Holistic Corporate Wellness

CGH Earth Wellness Centres offer holistic solutions to address employee burnout through their Wellness Reboot Corporate Sabbatical program. With the Indian corporate wellness market projected to grow significantly, these programs enhance productivity. Experts emphasize the importance of preventive wellness measures like Ayurveda and Naturopathy in promoting well-being.

Updated: 15-04-2025 16:59 IST
In today's corporate landscape, blurred work-life boundaries and escalating stress levels are reshaping employee well-being initiatives. CGH Earth Wellness Centres are at the forefront, offering holistic solutions through their Wellness Reboot Corporate Sabbatical program, designed to tackle employee burnout with comprehensive wellness approaches.

The Indian corporate wellness market, already valued high, is projected to grow markedly, driven by increased organizational investments in wellness initiatives. Studies highlight a direct correlation between employee health and productivity, prompting companies to probe beyond traditional wellness offerings to include gym memberships, counseling, and educational platforms.

Experts like Dr. Cijith Sreedhar and Dr. Harish Jouhar emphasize the necessity of preventive care, endorsing Ayurveda and Naturopathy as pivotal to corporate wellness programs. Techniques such as Abhyanga, Shirodhara, and Dinacharya not only address physical ailments but also promote mental clarity and emotional balance, enhancing employee performance sustainably.

(With inputs from agencies.)

