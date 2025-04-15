Left Menu

Fortis Healthcare Pioneers Genomic Medicine for Personalized Care

Fortis Healthcare has launched the Fortis Institute of Genomic Medicine, focusing on personalized health care using genomics. This initiative aims to enhance disease diagnosis and treatment targeting cancer, heart, and neurological diseases, by leveraging genetic testing to decode genetic markers and enable early disease detection.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2025 18:54 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 18:54 IST
Fortis Healthcare has inaugurated the Fortis Institute of Genomic Medicine, a groundbreaking venture poised to revolutionize health care by focusing on genomic medicine. The institute, designed to offer personalized and gene-targeted treatments, underscores the increasing importance of integrating genetics into clinical practice.

Equipped with a team of multidisciplinary experts from fields like oncology, cardiology, and neurology, the institute aims to harness genetic testing for better diagnosis, treatment precision, and early disease detection. Key areas of focus include onco-genomics, cardio-genomics, and neuro-genomics.

Anil Vinayak, the group's COO, emphasizes that this approach will significantly enhance treatment accuracy and redefine health care standards. Yash Rawat of FMRI highlights its vital role in addressing India's growing non-communicable disease burden, offering tailored treatments and thereby improving patient outcomes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

