China Urges Exporters to Harness Diverse Markets

China's General Administration of Customs head, Sun Meijun, urged businesses to tackle U.S. tariffs by diversifying into global markets. She emphasized utilizing both international and domestic opportunities to manage external challenges through strategic development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 15-04-2025 20:15 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 20:15 IST
  • Country:
  • China

In response to sweeping U.S. tariffs, the head of China's General Administration of Customs has called for businesses to capitalize on diverse markets. Speaking with industry leaders, Sun Meijun outlined a strategic plan to counter external economic challenges.

Sun urged entrepreneurs during a meeting on Tuesday to leverage both international and domestic platforms. By doing so, they can transform uncertainties into development opportunities and continue thriving despite the imposing tariffs.

This approach is expected to provide resilience against global trade volatility, ensuring that China's export landscape remains robust and adaptable to changing economic circumstances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

