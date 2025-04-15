High-Level Probe Initiated Following Hospital Fire

A significant fire event at Lok Bandhu Raj Narayan Combined Hospital has led Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak to order an in-depth investigation into the incident, vowing strict action against those responsible.

A special committee of five has been established, including top officials from Medical and Health Services, to determine the fire's cause and address any lapses in safety protocols. The committee has been tasked with submitting a detailed report within 15 days.

No casualties were reported, owing to the immediate evacuation of nearly 200 patients from the hospital's second floor. Firefighters and hospital staff quickly contained the blaze, a coordination effort praised by Deputy CM Pathak. Necessary measures will be recommended to prevent future incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)