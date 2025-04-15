Left Menu

Russian Journalists Sentenced Over Navalny Ties

Four Russian journalists, including Antonina Favorskaya, were sentenced to 5-1/2 years in prison by a Moscow court for allegedly working with the banned organization of the late opposition leader Alexei Navalny. The trial, conducted behind closed doors since October, involved charges the defendants deny of belonging to an extremist group.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 15-04-2025 20:49 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 20:49 IST
Russian Journalists Sentenced Over Navalny Ties
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

In a significant development in Moscow, four Russian journalists have been handed lengthy prison sentences. Antonina Favorskaya and three others were judged guilty by the court for allegedly collaborating with the organization associated with the late opposition figure, Alexei Navalny.

The journalists, identified as Antonina Favorskaya, Sergei Karelin, Konstantin Gabov, and Artem Kriger, faced a closed-door trial commencing in October. They deny all charges leveled against them, which include accusations of membership in an extremist group.

Russian media reports confirm the sentences, which each total 5-1/2 years, sparking concerns and debate over press freedom in the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

 United States
2
The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

 Global
3
Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Trade Tensions

Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Tr...

 Vietnam
4
Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025