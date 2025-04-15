Russian Journalists Sentenced Over Navalny Ties

In a significant development in Moscow, four Russian journalists have been handed lengthy prison sentences. Antonina Favorskaya and three others were judged guilty by the court for allegedly collaborating with the organization associated with the late opposition figure, Alexei Navalny.

The journalists, identified as Antonina Favorskaya, Sergei Karelin, Konstantin Gabov, and Artem Kriger, faced a closed-door trial commencing in October. They deny all charges leveled against them, which include accusations of membership in an extremist group.

Russian media reports confirm the sentences, which each total 5-1/2 years, sparking concerns and debate over press freedom in the country.

