Pope Francis Thanks Hospital Team After Double Pneumonia Recovery
Pope Francis expressed gratitude to the medical team at Rome's Gemelli Hospital for saving his life during a five-week stay for double pneumonia. He continues to recover, making public appearances without oxygen. The Vatican's busy holiday season is starting, but the pope may delegate events to senior cardinals.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-04-2025 17:08 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 17:08 IST
Pope Francis on Wednesday expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the medical team who were instrumental in saving his life during an extensive five-week hospital stay for double pneumonia.
The 88-year-old pontiff, in a softly spoken but clear address, thanked roughly 70 doctors and staff from Rome's Gemelli Hospital, where he had been treated for 38 days.
As the Vatican gears up for its rigorous holiday calendar, including Easter, senior cardinals are set to lead many of the celebrations in the pope's stead, amid ongoing queries about his participation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
