The Slow Food Revolution: Eat Mindfully for Better Health

Consumption speeds can impact overall health as much as the type of food you eat. Experts reveal that rapid eating can lead to overeating, digestive issues, and missed fullness signals, increasing obesity risks.

To mitigate these risks, experts advise turning off distractions like TV and phones during meals, which often lead to less mindful eating. Techniques such as using chopsticks or your non-dominant hand can help slow down your eating pace.

Mindful eating allows better enjoyment and nutrient absorption, while slower consumption shows promising results in reducing obesity rates. Patients notice a shift in food enjoyment when consuming slowly, helping control cravings and portion sizes.

