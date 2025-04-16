Left Menu

Operation Brahma: India's Lifeline to Quake-Stricken Myanmar

A field hospital from India provided critical medical care and relief in Myanmar after a devastating earthquake. Indian personnel treated over 2,500 patients and conducted major surgeries during a two-week mission, showcasing rapid response and humanitarian commitment in the aftermath of natural disasters.

Operation Brahma: India's Lifeline to Quake-Stricken Myanmar
  • India

A field hospital deployed by India returned home on Wednesday after delivering vital medical services in Myanmar's earthquake-hit regions. The hospital, composed of 118 personnel, had been dispatched using two C-17 heavy-lift aircraft, reaching Mandalay on March 29.

The 7.7-magnitude earthquake devastated Myanmar, claiming over 3,000 lives and prompting India to launch 'Operation Brahma'. The operation aimed to provide a swift response to aid those affected by the March 28 disaster, which also impacted Thailand.

Commanders of the Indian team, including Brig Naveen Kumar and Lt Col Jagneet Gill, expressed mixed emotions as they recounted the mission's success in treating 2,509 patients and conducting approximately 65 surgeries, yet faced the heart-wrenching destruction the quake left in its wake.

(With inputs from agencies.)

