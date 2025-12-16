MGUMST Initiates Drone Revolution in Medical Services

Mahatma Gandhi University of Medical Sciences and Technology (MGUMST) has announced a ground-breaking initiative to bring drone technology into its medical and security services. In partnership with a Rajasthan-based drone manufacturer, the university aims to transform critical healthcare deliveries and campus security monitoring.

This initiative includes the use of drones for the rapid transportation of cadaver organs, which can significantly enhance the success rate of transplants. Drones will overcome traditional barriers of traffic, distance, and time, ensuring organs are moved securely and swiftly between hospitals.

Additionally, drones will be employed for quick transport of lab and diagnostic samples using temperature-controlled boxes, as well as 24/7 security surveillance for campus safety. Necessary approvals for the operation are currently being processed.

