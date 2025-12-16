Left Menu

MGUMST Initiates Drone Revolution in Medical Services

Mahatma Gandhi University of Medical Sciences and Technology (MGUMST) is set to implement drone technology in medical services, enhancing organ transport, lab sample deliveries, and security surveillance. The initiative, in partnership with a Rajasthan-based drone manufacturer, promises to revolutionize quick and efficient healthcare operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 16-12-2025 21:41 IST | Created: 16-12-2025 21:41 IST
MGUMST Initiates Drone Revolution in Medical Services
  • Country:
  • India

Mahatma Gandhi University of Medical Sciences and Technology (MGUMST) has announced a ground-breaking initiative to bring drone technology into its medical and security services. In partnership with a Rajasthan-based drone manufacturer, the university aims to transform critical healthcare deliveries and campus security monitoring.

This initiative includes the use of drones for the rapid transportation of cadaver organs, which can significantly enhance the success rate of transplants. Drones will overcome traditional barriers of traffic, distance, and time, ensuring organs are moved securely and swiftly between hospitals.

Additionally, drones will be employed for quick transport of lab and diagnostic samples using temperature-controlled boxes, as well as 24/7 security surveillance for campus safety. Necessary approvals for the operation are currently being processed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Small plane crash in central Mexico kills at least 7 people, officials say, reports AP.

Small plane crash in central Mexico kills at least 7 people, officials say, ...

 Global
2
Sen. Cruz Pushes for Safer Military Airspace Regulations Amid Legislative Tensions

Sen. Cruz Pushes for Safer Military Airspace Regulations Amid Legislative Te...

 Global
3
Govt Unveils Major Overhaul to Streamline and Centralise NZ Digital Services

Govt Unveils Major Overhaul to Streamline and Centralise NZ Digital Services

 New Zealand
4
NZ Invests $13.3m to Boost Aviation Security Across Pacific Region

NZ Invests $13.3m to Boost Aviation Security Across Pacific Region

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI raises productivity but fuels new technostress for young workers

South Asian SMEs face digital turning point as AI adoption accelerates

From scripts to social agents: AI bots now shape politics, markets, and public opinion

Human–AI partnerships emerge as blueprint for future education systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025