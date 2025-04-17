Left Menu

Almonds: A Nutty Solution to Metabolic Health and Weight Management

Daily consumption of almonds can help manage blood sugar levels, cholesterol, and blood pressure, especially in Asian Indians. Research highlights almonds' ability to promote weight loss and enhance gut health, without causing weight gain. Almonds provide essential nutrients and stabilize energy levels, making them a beneficial addition to diets.

Consuming almonds daily can help control blood sugar levels in specific populations, such as Asian Indians, a research article suggests.

Experts examining prior studies on almonds and cardiometabolic health note that almonds can improve metabolic health by curbing 'bad' cholesterol and increasing beneficial gut bacteria. These findings, published in the journal Current Developments in Nutrition, underscore almonds' heart-healthy, weight-supporting, and gut-friendly benefits, especially for populations with growing cardiometabolic challenges, like Asian Indians, according to study author Dr. Anoop Misra.

Dr. Misra, chairman of Fortis Centre for Diabetes, Obesity and Cholesterol, said consuming almonds can lower LDL cholesterol and diastolic blood pressure slightly, pointing out benefits for those with pre-diabetes. Despite common misconceptions, almonds do not lead to weight gain and instead contribute to small reductions in body weight and better gut health, making them a favorable choice for dietary plans.

