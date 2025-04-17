Left Menu

Hospital Denial: Tragic Death Sparks Investigation

Pune police request clarity in a hospital's report concerning the death of Tanisha Bhise, who was refused admission for not paying a deposit. Her death after childbirth raises questions of negligence. Various reports have been submitted to authorities to investigate potential criminal charges against Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital.

Updated: 17-04-2025 21:55 IST
  • India

Pune police have raised concerns over the ambiguity in a report from Sassoon General Hospital related to the tragic death of Tanisha Bhise. The woman was denied admission to Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital due to a failure to pay a Rs 10 lakh deposit.

Bhise, wife of BJP MLC Amit Gorkhe's private secretary, was later admitted to another hospital where she died after giving birth to twin daughters. The incident has sparked an investigation, with police requiring clearer insights into potential charges against the healthcare providers involved.

The report was part of several submitted by various committees, including those from the state health department and charity commissioner, urging the government to address the issue and determine if any criminal offences occurred.

