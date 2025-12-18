Left Menu

Surat's Housing Crisis: Residents Forced Out Amid Builder's Negligence

Nearly 400 residents of Shiv Residency in Surat, Gujarat, have been displaced after the compound wall of their housing society collapsed due to the negligence of a neighboring construction project. The residents are demanding compensation, while municipal authorities investigate the safety of the remaining structure.

Surat | Updated: 18-12-2025 21:18 IST
  • India

In Surat's Bhimrad area, approximately 400 residents have found themselves unexpectedly displaced after the compound wall of their housing society collapsed, posing significant safety risks. The collapse occurred when a nearby construction site undermined the stability of the area, prompting authorities to evacuate the residents.

Residents accuse the builder of neglect by continuing excavation without proper soil assessment. As a result, residents of Shiv Residency claim they've been left homeless, with their flats sealed off while investigations and safety assessments are underway by municipal authorities.

Protests have erupted as affected residents demand compensation for the upheaval. Priyanka Bhatia, one of the displaced, stressed the injustice of being forced out. There's growing anger towards Surat Municipal Corporation for permitting such risky excavation activities adjacent to residential areas.

