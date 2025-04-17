AIIMS Delhi Shines in Global Hospital Rankings: A Healthcare Milestone

In a significant achievement, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi has been ranked the 97th best hospital worldwide, according to the World's Best Hospitals 2024 listing released by Newsweek and Statista.

The report highlighted AIIMS Delhi for its outstanding contributions to healthcare, advanced medical research, and providing affordable treatment options.

Additionally, Medanta in Gurgaon and PGIMER in Chandigarh also found spots on the prestigious list, ranked 146th and 228th, respectively, lauding their technological advancements and specialties in healthcare.

(With inputs from agencies.)