AIIMS Delhi Shines in Global Hospital Rankings: A Healthcare Milestone

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, is ranked as the 97th best hospital globally in the 2024 World's Best Hospitals list by Newsweek-Statista. Two other Indian hospitals, Medanta and PGIMER, also made the list for their excellence in medical research and specialized care.

Updated: 17-04-2025 22:47 IST
In a significant achievement, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi has been ranked the 97th best hospital worldwide, according to the World's Best Hospitals 2024 listing released by Newsweek and Statista.

The report highlighted AIIMS Delhi for its outstanding contributions to healthcare, advanced medical research, and providing affordable treatment options.

Additionally, Medanta in Gurgaon and PGIMER in Chandigarh also found spots on the prestigious list, ranked 146th and 228th, respectively, lauding their technological advancements and specialties in healthcare.

