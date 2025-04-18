Michigan Faces First Measles Outbreak Since 2019
Michigan has confirmed a measles outbreak in Montcalm County, with three cases there and seven statewide. This is the first such occurrence since 2019. Authorities stress the importance of the MMR vaccine, which offers 97% protection against measles.
The Michigan health department announced on Thursday that Montcalm County is grappling with a measles outbreak, the state's first since 2019.
Currently, three cases have been reported in Montcalm County, contributing to a total of seven cases confirmed across Michigan as of April 17.
Health officials underscored the critical role of the MMR vaccine, citing its 97% effectiveness in preventing the highly contagious measles virus and urging residents to ensure vaccination.
