Michigan Faces First Measles Outbreak Since 2019

The Michigan health department announced on Thursday that Montcalm County is grappling with a measles outbreak, the state's first since 2019.

Currently, three cases have been reported in Montcalm County, contributing to a total of seven cases confirmed across Michigan as of April 17.

Health officials underscored the critical role of the MMR vaccine, citing its 97% effectiveness in preventing the highly contagious measles virus and urging residents to ensure vaccination.

