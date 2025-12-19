Left Menu

Railways Launch First Double-Stack Niryat Cargo Express from Ichhapuri

Until now, 20 assured-transit trips of the Niryat Cargo Express had been operated from Garhi, Gurugram, but the expansion to Ichhapuri opens an additional high-capacity corridor for exporters in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2025 20:08 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 20:08 IST
By offering exporters a dependable and faster route to Mundra Port, the Railways aims to enhance the competitiveness of Indian manufacturing and merchandise exports. Image Credit: X(@PIB_India)
  • Country:
  • India

Indian Railways has marked a significant milestone in freight logistics with the operation of the Niryat Cargo Express—an export-oriented, time-tabled freight service—as a double-stack container train from the Ichhapuri Container Terminal in Gurugram to Mundra Port. This is the first time such a scheduled export service has been launched from Ichhapuri, further strengthening India’s export logistics ecosystem.

A Boost for Exporters: Faster, Predictable and Cost-Efficient Transport

The new weekly assured service promises:

  • Time-bound delivery

  • Predictable transit schedules

  • Reduced logistics delays

  • Lower transportation costs

By offering exporters a dependable and faster route to Mundra Port, the Railways aims to enhance the competitiveness of Indian manufacturing and merchandise exports.

Crack Train Operation: Minimal Halts, Maximum Efficiency

The Niryat Cargo Express was run as a crack train, which means:

  • Minimal stoppages

  • Uninterrupted movement

  • Priority passage across the network

This ensures faster turnaround and is particularly beneficial for high-value, time-sensitive export cargo such as electronics, engineering goods, automotive components, pharmaceuticals, and perishables.

Northern Railway Strengthens Freight Assured Movement

The Delhi Division of Northern Railway has been expanding its portfolio of assured freight services, offering exporters greater reliability during a period of growing global demand and evolving supply chain requirements. The double-stack operation also maximises capacity utilisation, reduces per-container costs, and supports India’s commitment to sustainable transport by shifting freight from road to rail.

The launch of this new service reinforces Railways’ focus on multi-modal logistics, port connectivity, and ease of doing business, aligning with the goals of Gati Shakti and National Logistics Policy.

