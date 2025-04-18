Left Menu

Haryana Expands CHIRAYU Ayushman Bharat Coverage to More Families

The Haryana government has broadened the CHIRAYU Ayushman Bharat scheme, allowing families with income up to Rs 6 lakh to access affordable healthcare. By contributing annually, more residents can receive health insurance coverage worth Rs 5 lakh per year without age or family size restrictions.

The Haryana government has announced a significant expansion of the CHIRAYU Ayushman Bharat scheme, extending its benefits to families with an annual income exceeding Rs 3 lakh. This move aims to provide quality healthcare to a larger number of residents as per an official statement.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Arti Singh Rao stated that families earning between Rs 3 lakh and Rs 6 lakh annually can now avail the scheme's benefits by paying a yearly contribution of Rs 4,000. Meanwhile, those with incomes above Rs 6 lakh can participate by contributing Rs 5,000 each year.

Previously, the scheme was accessible to families with income ranging from Rs 1.80 lakh to Rs 3 lakh who were required to pay Rs 1,500 annually. The scheme offers health insurance coverage up to Rs 5 lakh per family per annum, ensuring cashless treatment across government and empaneled private hospitals without restrictions on age or family size. The initiative is aligned with Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana guidelines, emphasizing a paperless and transparent digital operation.

