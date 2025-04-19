Pioneering 'Declaration on Longevity and Precision Medicine' Launched at Abu Dhabi Global Health Week

A landmark 'Declaration on Longevity and Precision Medicine' was unveiled during Abu Dhabi Global Health Week. This initiative aims to revolutionize healthcare by advancing longevity science and precision medicine, emphasizing personalized care to improve health outcomes globally.

Developed with various international partners, the declaration addresses the urgent need to bridge the healthspan-lifespan gap, currently almost a decade worldwide. As the elderly population is projected to double by 2050, the precision medicine market is set to grow significantly, making this an opportune time for such an initiative.

Prominent entities like the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, along with industry and academic leaders, support the declaration's goals to foster research, collaboration, education, and responsible technology use in healthcare. The UAE's leadership in the longevity sector is marked by significant investments and innovative frameworks, reinforcing its commitment to global health advancement.

