Left Menu

Hospital Scandal: Doctor Fired Over Viral Video of Elderly Mistreatment

A viral video of a 70-year-old man being dragged by hospital staff at a government facility in Madhya Pradesh led to the firing of a doctor and suspension of a senior health official. The incident spurred police action and highlighted oversight issues within the local healthcare system.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatarpur | Updated: 20-04-2025 19:32 IST | Created: 20-04-2025 19:32 IST
Hospital Scandal: Doctor Fired Over Viral Video of Elderly Mistreatment
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A disturbing viral video showing an elderly man being forcibly dragged by staff in a Madhya Pradesh hospital has resulted in the termination of an orthopaedic doctor and the suspension of a senior health official. The incident highlights significant management failures within the hospital system.

Uddhav Singh Joshi, 70, visited Chhatarpur's district hospital for his wife's medical check-up. In the video, Joshi is seen being dragged by two men. He claimed that a doctor slapped and kicked him after he was accused of breaking the queue.

Authorities took swift action with the National Health Mission dismissing Dr. Rajesh Mishra and placing civil surgeon GL Ahirwar under suspension. Legal actions followed, as a 'zero FIR' was registered against Mishra under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and forwarded to a different police station for further investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deportation Drama: Venezuelans Face Uncertain Fate.

Deportation Drama: Venezuelans Face Uncertain Fate.

 Global
2
Federal Court Ruling Challenges Trump Administration on Mass Worker Firings

Federal Court Ruling Challenges Trump Administration on Mass Worker Firings

 Global
3
Federal Judge Challenges Trump Passport Policy

Federal Judge Challenges Trump Passport Policy

 Global
4
Racing to the Future: Humanoid Robots Compete in Beijing Marathon

Racing to the Future: Humanoid Robots Compete in Beijing Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Smarter: How Energy Codes Can Shape a Low-Carbon Future, If Enforced

Reimagining Coal Mine Closures: World Bank's Roadmap for a Just and Sustainable Future

Why Mongolian Men Die Younger: A Roadmap to Bridge the Gender Life Expectancy Divide

How Business Associations Shape West Africa’s Informal Sector And Who Gets Left Out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025