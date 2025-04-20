Hospital Scandal: Doctor Fired Over Viral Video of Elderly Mistreatment

A disturbing viral video showing an elderly man being forcibly dragged by staff in a Madhya Pradesh hospital has resulted in the termination of an orthopaedic doctor and the suspension of a senior health official. The incident highlights significant management failures within the hospital system.

Uddhav Singh Joshi, 70, visited Chhatarpur's district hospital for his wife's medical check-up. In the video, Joshi is seen being dragged by two men. He claimed that a doctor slapped and kicked him after he was accused of breaking the queue.

Authorities took swift action with the National Health Mission dismissing Dr. Rajesh Mishra and placing civil surgeon GL Ahirwar under suspension. Legal actions followed, as a 'zero FIR' was registered against Mishra under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and forwarded to a different police station for further investigation.

