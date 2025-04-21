Union Health Ministry Observes World Liver Day 2025 with Pledge, Camp, and Awareness Drive

In a significant move to promote liver health across the nation, the Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Shri Jagat Prakash Nadda, led the “Liver Health Pledge Ceremony” at a comprehensive Liver Health Camp organized at Nirman Bhawan, New Delhi, on the occasion of World Liver Day 2025. The event, spearheaded by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, was organized in collaboration with the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) and the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS).

This year, World Liver Day is being observed with the theme “Food is Medicine,” underscoring the powerful relationship between dietary choices and liver health. The event aimed to raise awareness about liver-related diseases and the importance of preventive healthcare, nutrition, and healthy lifestyle habits in maintaining optimal liver function.

Dignitaries in Attendance

The ceremony witnessed the presence of key stakeholders and healthcare leaders, including:

Smt. Anupriya Patel , Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare

Ms. Punya Salila Srivastava , Union Health Secretary

Prof. (Dr.) Atul Goel , Director General of Health Services

Prof. (Dr.) S.K. Sarin , Director, Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences

Shri G. Kamala Vardhana Rao, CEO, FSSAI

These dignitaries joined health ministry staff, medical professionals, and other attendees in pledging to adopt healthy lifestyle practices, reduce consumption of edible oil, and spread awareness about liver health and the dangers of obesity.

Union Health Minister’s Address

In his keynote address, Shri Nadda highlighted the vital role the liver plays in human health, performing key functions such as digestion, detoxification, storage of nutrients, and metabolic regulation.

“If the liver is not healthy, the entire body suffers,” said Shri Nadda, noting that non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is on the rise, often due to sedentary lifestyles and poor dietary habits.

He emphasized that fatty liver not only impairs liver function but is also a major risk factor for cardiovascular disease, diabetes, hypertension, and even certain cancers. However, he provided hope by stating that fatty liver conditions are largely preventable and reversible with timely interventions and lifestyle modifications.

Shri Nadda also reiterated the message of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, who recently urged citizens, during his “Mann Ki Baat” broadcast, to reduce cooking oil consumption by at least 10%. Shri Nadda called this a “small yet powerful step” toward improving public health and reducing the burden of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) in India.

The Liver Health Pledge

During the event, all attendees—including ministry officials and camp participants—took a Liver Health Pledge, committing to:

Make informed food choices

Lead a healthier lifestyle

Reduce edible oil intake by at least 10%

Encourage others to combat obesity and raise awareness about liver diseases

Highlights from the Liver Health Camp

The day-long camp at Nirman Bhawan featured a wide range of preventive health services provided by a multidisciplinary team from ILBS. Services offered included:

Clinical evaluations : BMI, waist-hip ratio, blood pressure

Laboratory tests : Liver function tests, lipid profile, fasting glucose, CBC, Hepatitis B & C screening

FibroScan : Non-invasive screening for liver fat and fibrosis

Body composition analysis

Personalized dietary counselling, focusing on reducing intake of oil, sugar, and processed foods

This initiative aligns with the government’s ongoing focus on preventive healthcare and early detection, particularly in tackling lifestyle-related diseases.

FSSAI Exhibition on Liver-Friendly Foods

FSSAI set up an educational exhibition at the venue with interactive displays and stalls focused on the theme “Food is Medicine.” The showcase highlighted liver-healthy ingredients such as:

Millets : Rich in dietary fiber, antioxidants, and micronutrients; support bile secretion, lipid metabolism, and liver detoxification

Cruciferous vegetables : Broccoli, cauliflower, cabbage

Leafy greens : Spinach, kale, fenugreek

Fatty fish : Salmon, mackerel (rich in omega-3 fatty acids)

Nuts and seeds : Almonds, flaxseeds, walnuts

Citrus fruits : Lemon, oranges, grapefruit

Healthy fats: Olive oil, avocado

Nutritionists explained how these foods play a role in reducing oxidative stress, promoting detoxification, and preventing NAFLD and other liver ailments. The millet stall was especially popular among attendees, with tastings and cooking tips being shared.

Promoting a National Movement for Liver Health

With a significant proportion of India’s adult population at risk of developing fatty liver due to obesity, diabetes, and unhealthy diets, the Ministry’s initiative marks a crucial step in launching a nationwide awareness movement.

The Union Health Ministry is also exploring the integration of routine liver health screenings in primary care services, especially for high-risk populations.

As World Liver Day 2025 is observed globally, India’s proactive approach—rooted in prevention, public engagement, and holistic health education—sets a precedent for tackling the liver disease burden effectively.

Liver Health Tips Shared at the Event: