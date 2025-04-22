A Tribute to Dr. V Shanta: Beacon of Hope for Cancer Patients

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin inaugurated a memorial hall dedicated to Dr. V Shanta, a distinguished figure in oncology, at the Cancer Institute (WIA) on Tuesday.

Dr. Shanta, a former Chairperson, devoted her life to serving cancer patients. The inauguration ceremony also witnessed the unveiling of her statue on the WIA premises, where floral tributes were offered.

The event was attended by notable figures including N L Rajah, Chairman of the Cancer Institute, Dr. Kalpana Balakrishnan, Director & CEO, State Health Minister Ma Subramanian, and N Ram, Director of The Hindu Publishing Group. Dr. Shanta's legacy is marked by her efforts to elevate the Cancer Institute from a small facility to an internationally recognized center of excellence.

(With inputs from agencies.)