A Monumental Tribute: Unveiling Gandhi's Statue in Hong Kong

In a significant cultural event, Indian Ambassador to China, Pradeep Kumar Rawat, revealed a statue of Mahatma Gandhi at the India Club in Hong Kong on Monday.

As a longstanding institution since 1949, the India Club serves a diverse audience, symbolizing unity and community spirit in the region.

The unveiling ceremony, attended by members of the Indian diaspora and local dignitaries, underscored Gandhi's enduring influence and the strong ties between the two nations, as highlighted by Consul General Rajesh Naik during the event.

(With inputs from agencies.)