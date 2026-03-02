A Monumental Tribute: Unveiling Gandhi's Statue in Hong Kong
The Indian Ambassador to China, Pradeep Kumar Rawat, unveiled Mahatma Gandhi's statue at the India Club in Hong Kong to honor his legacy. The India Club, established in 1949, caters to a multicultural audience. The event witnessed participation from the Indian diaspora and was celebrated by the Indian Consulate.
In a significant cultural event, Indian Ambassador to China, Pradeep Kumar Rawat, revealed a statue of Mahatma Gandhi at the India Club in Hong Kong on Monday.
As a longstanding institution since 1949, the India Club serves a diverse audience, symbolizing unity and community spirit in the region.
The unveiling ceremony, attended by members of the Indian diaspora and local dignitaries, underscored Gandhi's enduring influence and the strong ties between the two nations, as highlighted by Consul General Rajesh Naik during the event.
