Lt Governor Pays Tribute to Fallen SSF Officer

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha visited the family of SSF officer Sunny Salgotra, who died in a road accident. Sinha paid homage and assured government support to the bereaved family. Salgotra was part of the lieutenant governor's security detail and died in January, near Rotary Chowk, Jammu.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 02-03-2026 14:58 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 14:58 IST
Manoj Sinha
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, visited the family of Special Security Force personnel who tragically lost his life in a road accident earlier this year, according to a Lok Bhavan spokesman.

Selection Grade Constable Sunny Salgotra, hailing from the Arnia area of Jammu, was part of the security team for the Lieutenant Governor. He died after his motorcycle was struck by a car near Rotary Chowk on January 28.

During his visit to Salgotra's family home, Sinha paid tribute to the late officer and conveyed his condolences. He also offered assurances of government support to the grieving family.

