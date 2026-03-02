Lt Governor Pays Tribute to Fallen SSF Officer

On Monday, the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, visited the family of Special Security Force personnel who tragically lost his life in a road accident earlier this year, according to a Lok Bhavan spokesman.

Selection Grade Constable Sunny Salgotra, hailing from the Arnia area of Jammu, was part of the security team for the Lieutenant Governor. He died after his motorcycle was struck by a car near Rotary Chowk on January 28.

During his visit to Salgotra's family home, Sinha paid tribute to the late officer and conveyed his condolences. He also offered assurances of government support to the grieving family.

(With inputs from agencies.)