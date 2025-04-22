Chennai Reports New Covid-19 Cases Amid Declining State Numbers

In a recent development, three individuals in Chennai, including one woman, have tested positive for Covid-19, according to a local health official on Tuesday.

The confirmed cases were identified after RT-PCR tests were conducted on 32 individuals on April 21, revealing the presence of the virus in two men and one woman.

This comes after a period of having no active Covid-19 cases in the state as of April 20, signaling a concerning update for local health authorities.

