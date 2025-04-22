Chennai Reports New Covid-19 Cases Amid Declining State Numbers
In Chennai, three individuals, including a woman, recently tested positive for Covid-19 and are currently receiving medical care. This development follows a period with no active cases reported in Tamil Nadu. A total of 32 individuals underwent RT-PCR testing on April 21.
In a recent development, three individuals in Chennai, including one woman, have tested positive for Covid-19, according to a local health official on Tuesday.
The confirmed cases were identified after RT-PCR tests were conducted on 32 individuals on April 21, revealing the presence of the virus in two men and one woman.
This comes after a period of having no active Covid-19 cases in the state as of April 20, signaling a concerning update for local health authorities.
