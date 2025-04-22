Left Menu

Chennai Reports New Covid-19 Cases Amid Declining State Numbers

In Chennai, three individuals, including a woman, recently tested positive for Covid-19 and are currently receiving medical care. This development follows a period with no active cases reported in Tamil Nadu. A total of 32 individuals underwent RT-PCR testing on April 21.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 22-04-2025 18:57 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 18:57 IST
Chennai Reports New Covid-19 Cases Amid Declining State Numbers
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent development, three individuals in Chennai, including one woman, have tested positive for Covid-19, according to a local health official on Tuesday.

The confirmed cases were identified after RT-PCR tests were conducted on 32 individuals on April 21, revealing the presence of the virus in two men and one woman.

This comes after a period of having no active Covid-19 cases in the state as of April 20, signaling a concerning update for local health authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

 Global
2
Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

 Global
3
Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptation Concepts

Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptatio...

 Iraq
4
Arab States, ILO Unite for Social Justice Ahead of 2025 Doha Development Summit

Arab States, ILO Unite for Social Justice Ahead of 2025 Doha Development Sum...

 Egypt Arab Rep

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teacher willingness to use AI depends on compatibility, not career goals

ChatGPT more accurate and reliable than Gemini for bladder cancer information

AI, VR, and E-noses are revolutionizing food science

Comparing AI to evolution risks spreading scientific misinformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025