Health CS Aden Duale Engages Lawmakers on 2025 Digital Health Regulations

In a strategic move to fast-track the implementation of Universal Health Coverage (UHC) and ensure the success of Kenya’s new digital healthcare initiatives, Health Cabinet Secretary Hon. Aden Duale today convened a high-level consultative session with the National Assembly Committee on Delegated Legislation. The meeting was held at Bunge Towers in Nairobi and chaired by Ainabkoi Member of Parliament Hon. Samuel Chepkonga.

The core agenda centered around the review of the 2025 Digital Health (Health Information Management Procedures) Regulations, with particular emphasis on incorporating feedback provided during the prepublication stage. This collaborative process aims to enhance regulatory clarity, streamline healthcare data governance, and reinforce Kenya’s transition towards a fully digital health ecosystem.

Strengthening Legislative Alignment for UHC Delivery

CS Duale underscored the critical role of policy harmonization in advancing health reforms under President William Ruto’s Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda. He emphasized that the updated regulations are not only a legal necessity but also a foundational tool for managing health information securely and efficiently across both public and private healthcare sectors.

“Today’s engagement reflects our commitment to fostering robust legislation that strengthens Kenya’s health system. These regulations are pivotal in supporting the successful migration from NHIF to the Social Health Authority (SHA), a flagship reform under UHC,” stated Hon. Duale.

Launch of USSD Code *147# to Ease SHA Access

A major development announced during the session was the activation of the USSD code *147#, now officially operational nationwide. This mobile-based platform will serve as a gateway for Kenyans to enroll and interact with the newly established SHA platform, replacing the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF).

The USSD solution is designed to simplify access to health coverage services, especially for individuals in remote and underserved communities with limited internet connectivity. Hon. Duale assured the Committee that the system is user-friendly and secure, offering real-time verification and registration features.

Public Awareness and Grassroots Engagement Key to SHA Success

Committee members and Ministry officials echoed the importance of comprehensive public awareness campaigns to ensure widespread understanding and adoption of SHA services. Hon. Chepkonga noted that despite the promising policy framework, citizen buy-in at the grassroots level remains a crucial factor in achieving health equity.

In response, CS Duale revealed that the Ministry, in collaboration with county governments and civil society, is finalizing a nationwide outreach strategy to sensitize communities on the benefits of the SHA, eligibility criteria, and how to utilize digital health tools effectively.

High-Level Representation Signals Reform Commitment

The CS was accompanied by a delegation of top health officials, including:

Dr. Ouma Oluga , Principal Secretary for Medical Services;

Dr. Patrick Amoth , Director General for Health;

Mr. Anthony Lenaiyara , Acting CEO of the Digital Health Agency;

As well as senior technocrats from the Ministry of Health and the Digital Health Secretariat.

Their presence signaled the government's unwavering resolve to champion technological innovation and regulatory compliance in Kenya’s health sector.

Looking Ahead: A Milestone in Digital Health Integration

The consultative session concluded with consensus on the need for continued inter-agency dialogue, periodic reviews, and capacity building to ensure smooth implementation of the Digital Health Regulations, 2025.

As Kenya accelerates toward a digitally integrated healthcare system, the partnership between Parliament and the Ministry of Health is expected to serve as a model for how legislation can effectively support sustainable health reform.