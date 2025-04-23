Suraksha Diagnostics Expands Reach with Fetomat Wellness Acquisition

In a strategic business move, Suraksha Diagnostics has announced the acquisition of a majority stake in Fetomat Wellness, a leading fetal and maternal medicine center in Eastern India. This acquisition allows Suraksha to integrate Fetomat's specialized prenatal care into its extensive diagnostic network.

The collaboration aims to enhance the quality of maternal and fetal healthcare by facilitating early detection and management of high-risk pregnancies and other prenatal conditions. This association marks the first inclusion of genomics in fetal medicine in Eastern India, promising advanced healthcare solutions for expectant mothers.

The partnership, as voiced by leaders from both organizations, strengthens their shared commitment to revolutionizing women's healthcare. Established in 1992, Suraksha has evolved as a significant player in the diagnostics field, continuously adopting advanced technologies to serve a wider patient base.

(With inputs from agencies.)