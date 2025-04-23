Left Menu

Suraksha Diagnostics Expands Reach with Fetomat Wellness Acquisition

Suraksha Diagnostics has acquired a majority stake in Fetomat Wellness, a prominent maternal-fetal medicine center in Eastern India. This strategic move integrates Fetomat's advanced prenatal services into Suraksha's diagnostic network, enhancing prenatal care quality and enabling early detection of fetal anomalies, ultimately improving health outcomes for mothers and their babies.

In a strategic business move, Suraksha Diagnostics has announced the acquisition of a majority stake in Fetomat Wellness, a leading fetal and maternal medicine center in Eastern India. This acquisition allows Suraksha to integrate Fetomat's specialized prenatal care into its extensive diagnostic network.

The collaboration aims to enhance the quality of maternal and fetal healthcare by facilitating early detection and management of high-risk pregnancies and other prenatal conditions. This association marks the first inclusion of genomics in fetal medicine in Eastern India, promising advanced healthcare solutions for expectant mothers.

The partnership, as voiced by leaders from both organizations, strengthens their shared commitment to revolutionizing women's healthcare. Established in 1992, Suraksha has evolved as a significant player in the diagnostics field, continuously adopting advanced technologies to serve a wider patient base.

