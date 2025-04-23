India's Breakthrough in Cervical Cancer Screening: Indigenous HPV Kits Ready for Rollout

On Wednesday, the government announced the readiness of indigenously developed HPV diagnostic kits for nationwide cervical cancer screening, marking a significant stride in affordable healthcare. These kits are part of a strategic initiative to combat the second most prevalent cancer affecting Indian women.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh emphasized the critical role of private sector participation in launching a mass screening program, citing alarming statistics from the World Health Organization that indicate India as having a high cervical cancer burden, with one out of five global cases.

Developed through a collaborative effort involving the Department of Biotechnology, AIIMS-New Delhi, and private industry partners, these point-of-care HPV test kits are poised to revolutionize early diagnosis and prevention, aiming to lower mortality rates through accessible and widespread screening.

