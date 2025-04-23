Left Menu

India's Breakthrough in Cervical Cancer Screening: Indigenous HPV Kits Ready for Rollout

The Indian government, with the aid of various research bodies, is set to roll out cost-effective, indigenously developed HPV diagnostic kits for cervical cancer screening. This initiative aims to reduce cervical cancer mortality, which is high in India, by promoting mass screening aided by private sector participation and affordable healthcare solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2025 17:50 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 17:50 IST
India's Breakthrough in Cervical Cancer Screening: Indigenous HPV Kits Ready for Rollout
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Wednesday, the government announced the readiness of indigenously developed HPV diagnostic kits for nationwide cervical cancer screening, marking a significant stride in affordable healthcare. These kits are part of a strategic initiative to combat the second most prevalent cancer affecting Indian women.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh emphasized the critical role of private sector participation in launching a mass screening program, citing alarming statistics from the World Health Organization that indicate India as having a high cervical cancer burden, with one out of five global cases.

Developed through a collaborative effort involving the Department of Biotechnology, AIIMS-New Delhi, and private industry partners, these point-of-care HPV test kits are poised to revolutionize early diagnosis and prevention, aiming to lower mortality rates through accessible and widespread screening.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can express emotions: LLMs now simulate feelings with human-like precision

Horticulture enters digital age: AI, automation and smart farming redefine future of cultivation

Smart grids go digital: AI, blockchain and IoT fuel sustainable energy goals

AI-supported learning gains ground as students co-create with ChatGPT

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025