Vatican Extends Visiting Hours for Pope Francis' Body

The Vatican announced on Wednesday that it may extend visiting hours for pilgrims wishing to view Pope Francis' body in St. Peter's Basilica. The decision comes in response to the unexpectedly large number of visitors.

Initially, the Vatican had planned for the basilica to close at midnight on Wednesday and Thursday, and at 7 p.m. on Friday. However, due to the high turnout, they are considering keeping it open beyond these hours.

Pope Francis, who died at the age of 88 on Monday, is lying in state for three days. The Vatican's adjustment reflects the deep interest and respect of those wishing to pay their final respects.

