Trump and Schumer's Midnight Negotiation: An Immigration Pact Looms

President Donald Trump and Senator Chuck Schumer were engaged in urgent discussions Wednesday night to negotiate new federal immigration restrictions, potentially preventing a government shutdown, according to a New York Times report.

The White House and Senator Schumer's office have not yet commented on these negotiations, which reportedly involve separating funding for the Department of Homeland Security from a larger spending package crucial for financing military and other federal programs.

The report surfaced shortly after Senate Democrats sought new limitations on immigration agents, posing a challenge to the Trump administration. Without an agreement, the U.S. government faces a significant shutdown of operations this weekend.

(With inputs from agencies.)