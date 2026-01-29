Trump and Schumer's Midnight Negotiation: An Immigration Pact Looms
President Trump and Senator Schumer are negotiating new restrictions on federal immigration agents to avoid a government shutdown. The potential agreement involves separating funding legislation for the Department of Homeland Security from other federal spending measures. The negotiation follows Senate Democrats' calls for immigration restrictions.
President Donald Trump and Senator Chuck Schumer were engaged in urgent discussions Wednesday night to negotiate new federal immigration restrictions, potentially preventing a government shutdown, according to a New York Times report.
The White House and Senator Schumer's office have not yet commented on these negotiations, which reportedly involve separating funding for the Department of Homeland Security from a larger spending package crucial for financing military and other federal programs.
The report surfaced shortly after Senate Democrats sought new limitations on immigration agents, posing a challenge to the Trump administration. Without an agreement, the U.S. government faces a significant shutdown of operations this weekend.
(With inputs from agencies.)