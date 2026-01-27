Left Menu

Countdown to Midnight: Humanity’s Race Against Time

The Doomsday Clock now stands at 85 seconds to midnight, reflecting growing global tensions and existential threats. Key risks include nuclear conflict, climate change, biotechnology misuse, and uncontrolled AI development. International cooperation is urged to halt this perilous path toward potential global destruction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 27-01-2026 22:08 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 22:08 IST
Countdown to Midnight: Humanity’s Race Against Time
  • Country:
  • United States

The Doomsday Clock, an iconic symbol of the potential global catastrophe, has advanced to a mere 85 seconds to midnight. This marks the closest humanity has ever been to potential self-annihilation, as per the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists' annual announcement made on Tuesday.

The advocacy group points to escalating geopolitical tensions, particularly among nuclear-capable nations like Russia, China, and the United States, alongside emerging existential threats such as climate change and artificial intelligence mismanagement. These issues have collectively pushed humanity closer to an irreversible brink.

Chair Daniel Holz emphasized the significance of international cooperation, particularly as major nations risk devolving into adversarial, self-serving entities. The clock's ominous ticking could slow or even reverse if global powers unite to tackle these pressing challenges head-on.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

 United States
2
SASSA Urges R370 Grant Beneficiaries Without Smartphones to Visit Local Offices

SASSA Urges R370 Grant Beneficiaries Without Smartphones to Visit Local Offi...

 South Africa
3
Root and Brook's Record Stands Propel England to Series Win

Root and Brook's Record Stands Propel England to Series Win

 Global
4
China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India bets on artificial intelligence to transform education, faces governance test

Who is responsible when AI influences medical decisions?

Future of healthcare security depends on privacy-preserving AI: Here's why

Data-driven farming could rescue West Africa’s cocoa sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026